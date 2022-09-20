The Prime Minister has previously backed “trickle-down” style economics after arguing that it was wrong to view policy through the “lens of redistribution”.

As she was speaking in broadcast interviews the US president tweeted criticism of the type of economic policy she was advocating.

“I am sick and tired of trickle-down economics. It has never worked,” Mr Biden said.

Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks to journalists at the Empire State Building in New York during her visit to the US to attend the 77th UN General Assembly. Picture date: Tuesday September 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Unga. Photo credit should read: Toby Melville/PA Wire

Downing Street, however, said it would be “ludicrous” to suggest his criticism of trickle-down economics was directed at Liz Truss.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Any suggestion that it’s in some way a direct criticism of UK policy would be ludicrous.

“No two countries’ economies are structured in the same way, each have unique challenges.”

The world leaders’ comments came as the Ms Truss started her first day of bilateral discussions as part of a meeting of the UN’s general assembly.

Yesterday she conceded that negotiations for a post-Brexit free trade deal with the US will not restart for years.

The Prime Minister stressed her trade priority is striking agreements with India and the Gulf states, and joining a trade pact with nations including Australia and Japan.

But she heavily downplayed the chances of talks even resuming to get the comprehensive deal with the States that was billed by Brexit backers as a major benefit of leaving the EU during the referendum.

“There aren’t currently any negotiations taking place with the US and I don’t have an expectation that those are going to start in the short to medium term,” she told reporters flying with her to New York.

Officials did not deny that Ms Truss was effectively conceding it would be years before talks with the White House resume.

While in New York, Ms Truss held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, but did not discuss issues with the Northern Ireland Protocol or unauthorised migrant crossings of the Channel.

The Prime Minister had a “constructive” conversation lasting around half-an-hour, Downing Street said, but it focused on energy security rather than the two major points of contention.

The pair held their first bilateral meeting at the fringes of the United Nations summit in New York after Ms Truss caused controversy by failing to say whether the ally was “friend or foe”.

Mr Macron reportedly welcomed their conversations on Ukraine and other European issues, saying: “I now believe in proof, in results.

“There is a will to re-engage, to move on and to show that we are allies and friends in a complex world.”

Ms Truss’s official spokesman confirmed they did not discuss the post-Brexit agreement on Northern Ireland or migrant crossings in small boats, which have not abated.

He said the Government intends to resolve protocol issues with the EU, adding: “This is not an issue that necessarily we believe can be solved through one single EU country.”

But the spokesman would not say whether she will raise the protocol with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

The White House has said that Joe Biden will raise it in his meeting with Ms Truss, which is due to take place later this week.

One thing Mr Macron did raise, according to No 10, was his idea of forming a European Political Community to include non-EU states such as the UK.

He did not invite Britain to a meeting about the grouping to be held in Prague in October, the spokesman said.

Ms Truss also said that she does not want to compare herself to her predecessors but wants to foster closer relations with allies.

Asked about the difference between her and Boris Johnson as prime ministers in an interview with BBC News, Ms Truss said: “Well, I will be my own Prime Minister and I wouldn’t compare myself to any predecessors.