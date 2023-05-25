Downing Street rejects accusations of 'political stitch-up' against Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak will form no judgment on potential further lockdown breaches by Boris Johnson, Downing Street said, as it also rejected any investigation into separate allegations into the Home Secretary.

Mr Johnson, who believes he is the victim of politically motivated stitch-up, has meanwhile ditched the Government-appointed lawyers representing him in the Covid public inquiry after he was referred to police.

No 10 was adamant Mr Sunak and ministers were not involved in the decision to pass to the police concerns over events in Chequers and Downing Street following a review of the former prime minister’s official diary.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “To be clear, we have not seen the information or material in question. That would not be right. Nor has the Prime Minister.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses for photos after an economic development meeting with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at the Capitol in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday May 23, 2023. After the meeting Johnson toured the Legislative Reference Library and visited the Senate Chamber. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

“No 10 and ministers have no involvement in this process and were only made aware after the police had been contacted.”

The Cabinet Office also said ministers had “played no role” in the decision to hand information to the police, with the referral instead made by officials acting within the Civil Service Code.

Mr Johnson’s office claimed the handling of the situation was “bizarre and unacceptable” and the events in question were within the rules.

“It appears some within government have decided to make unfounded suggestions both to the police and to the Privileges Committee,” a statement said.

“Many will conclude that this has all the hallmarks of yet another politically motivated stitch-up.”

Asked whether he agreed, Mr Sunak’s spokesman said: “No.”

The spokesman also said it was “not for the Prime Minister to form a judgment” on whether the matter was handled well by the civil service.

Entries in the former prime minister’s official diary revealed visits by friends to Chequers during the pandemic and new allegations about his behaviour in Downing Street, The Times, which broke the story, said.

Cabinet Office officials passed concerns to the Metropolitan Police and Thames Valley Police after the new information came to light during a review by taxpayer-funded lawyers ahead of the Covid public inquiry.

It comes following confirmation that Home Secretary Suella Braverman will not face an investigation for asking officials whether she could have a private speed awareness course.

The Prime Minister, who consulted his ethics adviser over the case, did not order a formal investigation and said his decision is “these matters do not amount to a breach of the ministerial code”.

But in a letter to Mrs Braverman he said: “As you have recognised, a better course of action could have been taken to avoid giving rise to the perception of impropriety.”

Mrs Braverman has been accused by opponents of breaching the code by asking taxpayer-funded civil servants to help with a private matter.

She later accepted a fine and penalty points on her driving licence for the speeding offence.

Labour criticised the decision, saying a “cosy exchange of letters” appears to have replaced the “recognised process” for investigating ministerial conduct.