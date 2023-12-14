A “high-profile” chair will be recruited to head a new tourism partnership which will take East Yorkshire from the "Championship to the Premiership - with the chance of European football”.

East Riding Council's Cabinet approved the formation of a Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) aimed at boosting the area's tourism sector.

The LVEP is the result of a successful bid to VisitEngland by VHEY, the long-standing tourism partnership between Hull and East Riding Councils. Eventually it is expected to pay its own way without public sector support.

One of 26 in the country and the third in Yorkshire, the LVEP aims to ensure “stability and resilience through increased income generation, diversifying funding streams, robust destination management and diverse governance”.

Cabinet member Nick Coultish said the move would mean “going from the Championship to the Premiership with the chance of European football”.

The LVEP will be overseen by a joint public and private sector led advisory board. An interim chair has been appointed on a voluntary basis. But a high-profile chair will be recruited as it’s seen as “critical to the success and raising the profile of the VHEY LVEP”.

A report to councillors said “financial pressure points” included recruiting the chair, creating three new jobs and maintaining a successful volunteer programme.

The council’s Cabinet heard the extra £100,000 cost of the LVEP will come from the Enterprise Zone business rate retention pot. The zone comprises more than 40 employment sites in the Humber Region. Acting Director of Economic Development and Communications Claire Watts said: “We are not going to call on core resources, it will come from the Enterprise Zone.”

Hull would also be contributing financially to the LVEP which will formally launch in April.