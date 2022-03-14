Ed Davey backs York's bid to become Great British Railways headquarters

York is one of a series of towns and cities around the country set to take part in a government bidding process to host the organisation’s HQ, including Doncaster and Wakefield, with Huddersfield also suggested.

During a visit to the city’s National Rail Museum, Sir Ed said: “York’s unique rail heritage, existing connectivity and highly skilled workforce makes the city a great fit to be at the heart of the country’s rail industry. The city also has the ambition and opportunity to make the most out of this move, supporting local and regional recovery.

“Whilst it’s likely to be a tough competition, York definitely has a great opportunity to become the home of Great British Rail. I would urge people to join me in backing York’s bid and bring GBR home.”

Sir Ed Davey MP, the Leader of the Liberal Democrat party, visiting York for a party conference and the National Railway Museum joined by York Council Liberal Democrat Leader Keith Aspden to express their support for York's Great British Rail HQ bid. Picture: James Hardisty

York’s bid involves Great British Railways (GBR) moving to the new York Central site and is due to be formally submitted on 16 March.

The York Central development, for which the council and key partners have secured a £155m funding package, includes 2,500 new homes and up to 1.2 million square feet of commercial development, with around 6,500 new jobs expected to be created overall leading to a £1.2bn boost to the local economy.

The shortlisted towns and cities will be chosen in May, with a public vote part of the subsequent process to decide the location.

The Liberal Democrat leader of York Council, Keith Aspden, said: “I’m grateful for Sir Ed Davey’s support, which only further strengthens our campaign. Countless leaders, partners and residents have already backed York and I would like to thank them for their support.

“Our bid, which will show the many reasons why York is best placed to be the home of GBR, is just about to be submitted.

“The new flagship headquarters of GBR could be based at the heart of the northern rail industry, on the York Central site, alongside a future Civil Service Hub.

“Once hopefully shortlisted later in May, York will need lots of support to get over the line and bring hundreds of jobs and opportunities to the rightful home of the country’s rail. ”

Doncaster also believes it is in a strong position to host the new HQ with it links to railways dating back to the 1850s and it being the birthplace of the famous steam locomotives the Mallard and Flying Scotsman.

The town is also highlighting its central position on the East Coast Main Line and its air and road links.

Wakefield is similarly citing its rail history with its two stations – Westgate and Kirkgate – both built in the 19th century, along with good transport links, including the city’s own place on the East Coast Main Line.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield’s George Hotel has been suggested as the headquarters. Martyn Bolt, a Conservative councillor for Mirfield on Kirklees Council, says the George possesses all building blocks for a winning bid. He said it would “remove the uncertainty and potentially the liability of the George Hotel from the shoulders of Kirklees rate-payers”.

How the competition will work

The Government has said the location of Great British Railways must be outside of London as part of its levelling-up agenda to bring jobs and investment opportunities to other areas of the country.

The selection criteria for towns and cities bidding include having a rich railway history, strong links to the rail network, good transport links, offering value for money and demonstrating public support.

The new body will own the rail infrastructure, procure passenger services and set most fares and timetables. Taking over responsibilities from Network Rail and some of the functions of the Department of Transport, GBR will receive a proportion of rail revenue to help fund its work.