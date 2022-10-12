Eddie Izzard launches campaign to become Labour MP in Yorkshire

The comedian, 60, announced her intention to join the race to become the party's candidate for Sheffield Central yesterday (Oct 11).

It comes after the constituency's incumbent Labour MP Paul Blomfield announced in February that he was standing down at the next general election.

Izzard has many connections to Sheffield as the city where she studied accounting, launched her creative career, ran through the city as part of her 43 marathons for Sport Relief and campaigned against the closure of the Leadmill music venue.

Eddie Izzard poses for a photo with police officers in Sheffield city centre, where they were taking part in Project Servator, which is designed to disrupt criminals planning terrorist acts and other offences

In a message on her campaign website, Izzard wrote that she wanted to "support the city that has supported me" as well as "take the fight to the Tories and get Keir Starmer into No 10".

"When I'm faced with a challenge, I work my hardest to deliver," she wrote. "This next challenge is the most important of my life and I need your help."

Izzard added that Sheffield was "being held back" after 12 years of the Conservatives in power.

"A Labour government will embolden Sheffield to achieve its true potential and I believe I am the right person to build on Paul Blomfield's tireless work for this city," she said.

