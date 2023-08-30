All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Electric car giant Tesla applies to install charging points at Yorkshire hotel

Electric car giant Tesla has submitted plans to install a bank of electric car charging stations just off a major Bradford road.
By Chris Young
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:35 BST

A planning application for 16 EV charging points at the Cedar Court Hotel, also known as the West Yorkshire Conference and Events Centre, has been submitted to Bradford Council by Tesla Motors Ltd. It says the hotel’s location, just off the M606, makes it an ideal spot for the EV infrastructure.

The planning application says: “Cedar Court often attracts visitors who travel from afar by car and therefore, the addition of EV charging infrastructure will enable both the hotel and Bradford District to contribute to their respective Environmental Objectives and Climate Targets.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A good supply and distribution of charging points is essential to encourage more drivers to purchase electrical vehicles and use them on a day-to-day basis.

Most Popular
A Tesla electric vehicle being charged. Photo by John Walton/PA WireA Tesla electric vehicle being charged. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire
A Tesla electric vehicle being charged. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire

“Specifically, locating charging points at popular retail and leisure destinations, will ensure electric vehicle drivers have confidence that they can recharge while making use of local facilities and attractions; thus, making electric cars an attractive alternative to conventional fossil fuelled vehicles.

“The location is also suitable for enroute charging given the proximity to Bradfords Ring Road and the M606 motorway.” A decision on the application is expected in October.

Related topics:TeslaYorkshireBradford