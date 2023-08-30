Electric car giant Tesla applies to install charging points at Yorkshire hotel
A planning application for 16 EV charging points at the Cedar Court Hotel, also known as the West Yorkshire Conference and Events Centre, has been submitted to Bradford Council by Tesla Motors Ltd. It says the hotel’s location, just off the M606, makes it an ideal spot for the EV infrastructure.
The planning application says: “Cedar Court often attracts visitors who travel from afar by car and therefore, the addition of EV charging infrastructure will enable both the hotel and Bradford District to contribute to their respective Environmental Objectives and Climate Targets.
“A good supply and distribution of charging points is essential to encourage more drivers to purchase electrical vehicles and use them on a day-to-day basis.
“Specifically, locating charging points at popular retail and leisure destinations, will ensure electric vehicle drivers have confidence that they can recharge while making use of local facilities and attractions; thus, making electric cars an attractive alternative to conventional fossil fuelled vehicles.
“The location is also suitable for enroute charging given the proximity to Bradfords Ring Road and the M606 motorway.” A decision on the application is expected in October.