The Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee have written to the businessman and asked him to address MPs about how he will balance free speech and protecting users from harm, when he acquires the social media firm.

Mr Musk agreed a £34.5 billion takeover deal with the Twitter board last month, and said at the time that as well as improving the free speech principles of the site, he was looking forward to “enhancing the product with new features”.

His takeover is expected to be completed later this year.

File photo dated 26/04/22 of The Twitter social media app running on a mobile phone

In a letter to the entrepreneur, Mr Knight said the committee supported Mr Musk’s proposals to remove all spam accounts and automated bots from the platform.

“My committee has noted your proposed acquisition of Twitter and we are interested in the developments you propose. In particular, your intention to roll out verification for all users echoes our calls on the UK Government as part of proposed legislation, which we hope will restore the UK public’s trust in digital platforms,” he wrote.

“I therefore wish to take this opportunity to invite you to speak before our committee and discuss your proposals in more depth.

“I know you have expressed your wish that critics remain on Twitter and this may present an opportunity to address any critiques in public.”

Committee Chair, Julian Knight said: “At a time when social media companies face the prospect of tighter regulations around the world, we’re keen to learn more about how Mr Musk will balance his clear commitment to free speech with new obligations to protect Twitter’s users from online harms.