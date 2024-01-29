Executive chairman of Iceland slams the Tories who have “failed the nation”

Richard Walker, the executive chairman of the supermarket and a former Tory donor, quit the Conservative party last October in a blow to Rishi Sunak.

Now Mr Walker has switched his support to Sir Keir Starmer’s party, accusing the Tories of having “failed the nation”.

Writing in The Guardian, he said: “Labour is the right choice for the communities across the country where Iceland operates – and the right choice for everyone in business who wants to see this country grow and prosper.”

Managing Director, Iceland Frozen Foods Richard Walker, from Malpas, is made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by the Princess Royal at Windsor Castle. The honour recognises services to business and the environment. Yui Mok/PA Wire

Mr Walker, who had previously sought to become a Tory parliamentary candidate, said it was the Conservative party rather than him that had changed.

He told BBC Breakfast: “I think they have steadily changed and certainly when I was trying to become a candidate, I was told to pipe down on issues that really matter to me, like the alarming rise of food banks, by very senior people within the party.”

He added: “I think the Conservatives have failed the nation. They’ve drifted badly out of touch with people like my customers and they’re drifting further and further to the right.

“What’s interesting is that my values and principles haven’t changed, and, whilst the Conservatives have moved away from me, Labour has steadily moved towards the centrist pragmatic views that I’ve long held.”

The Iceland chairman used the Guardian article to praise Sir Keir for having “transformed” his party in the wake of Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership and said the Labour leader understands pressures facing households.

Sir Keir, Mr Walker wrote, “demonstrates a compassion and concern for the less fortunate that contrasts very favourably with the attitude of most of his opponents”.

“He absolutely gets it when I talk to him about the way that the cost-of-living crisis has put unbearable strain on the finances of so many of my customers and their families, and the urgent need for a government that does everything in its power to ease their burden.”

While Mr Walker said he would be supporting Labour at the next general election, he said he was not becoming a party member.

The Labour leader, who is set to visit a branch of Iceland later to meet staff and shoppers, welcomed the endorsement.

He said: “The work that he and his colleagues at Iceland have done to help customers through the cost-of-living crisis has been commendable.