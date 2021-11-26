The group is blocking entrances to the Doncaster warehouse using bamboo structures, lock-ons, and banners reading: ‘people over profit’ and ‘infinite growth, finite planet’.

Activists intend to remain in position for at least 48 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The blockade is part of an international action by Extinction Rebellion targeting 15 Amazon fulfilment centres in the UK, US, Germany and the Netherlands.

Protesters outside the Doncaster warehoues

“This action is targeting Amazon because it exemplifies how the current economic system unsustainably exploits workers and the planet in the pursuit of endless growth,” Extinction Rebellion stated.

The group is accusing Amazon of a long list of “crimes,” from tax avoidance and exploitation of workers, to rampant wastefulness and ecological destruction

Merry, one of the activists blockading the site, said: "I am a young person, and I have joined this action because we must address the economic system that is driving the ecological crisis and trapping us in business as usual.

“If we don't address the endless drive for economic growth and profit and what it does to our planet and our society, we will not stop the current planetary emergency.”

Black Friday - typically the busiest shopping day of the year - sees brands slash prices and offer landmark deals as consumers seek out bargains ahead of Christmas.