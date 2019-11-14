Flood-hit farmers in South Yorkshire can apply for up to £25,000 to help them recover

A government scheme to offer up to £25,000 in financial support to farmers affected by flooding has been extended to the victims in South Yorkshire and the East Midlands.

Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers said the Farming Recovery Fund, which was opened earlier this summer to cover specific repair costs incurred by flood-hit farmers in parts of North Yorkshire, would be open to those affected by last week's deluge.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits flood-hit South Yorkshire. Pic: PA

Through this scheme, farmers and land managers who have suffered uninsurable damage to their property will be able to apply for grants of between £500 and £25,000 to cover repair costs such as clearing debris or recovering damaged land.

Grants from the Farming Recovery Fund are available for farm restoration work such as rebuilding dry stone walls, re-cultivating productive land and replacing damaged field gates.

The announcement comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced heavy criticism over his response to flooding as he met victims in one of the worst-hit areas.

The Prime Minister was told by locals in Stainforth, South Yorkshire, that his trip there had come "too late", with one telling him: "I don't know what you're here today for."

On Tuesday, he announced that relief funding would be made available for those affected by the floods and said that funding for local councils to help affected households would be made available to the tune of £500 per eligible household.

Up to £2,500 would be available for small to medium-sized businesses which have suffered severe impacts and which are not covered by insurance, the Prime Minister added.

Ms Villiers said today: “My thoughts go out to all those affected by the devastating flooding across Yorkshire and the Midlands.

“We are providing more funding to support farmers impacted and help local communities get back on their feet.

“Earlier this week I visited Environment Agency teams on the ground in South Yorkshire as they work around the clock to reduce flooding risks and keep people safe.

“I would like to pay tribute to the dedication of these staff, alongside our Emergency Services and Armed Forces, who are working day and night to protect our farmers, local communities and businesses.”

The Government says that since the flooding began last Thursday, approximately 14,400 properties have been protected by flood defences, including nearly 5,000 properties in South Yorkshire alone.

More than 300 Environment Agency staff are now on the ground in South Yorkshire supporting local communities affected.

Residents of South Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are being warned to remain vigilant as more rain is expected in flood-hit areas today.

As the Met Office issued several alerts for ice, rain and snow across the nation, the Environment Agency (EA) sounded another warning that Britain's flooding was far from over.