Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab does not rule out sanctions on Afghanistan

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in Downing Street, London as Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a third Cobra meeting in four days on Monday afternoon as a desperate struggle to get UK nationals and local allies out of the country continues (PA/Stefan Rousseau)

Mr Raab said the West would have to come to terms with “a new reality” following the group’s seizing of capital Kabul on Sunday, meanwhile, one Yorkshire MP has expressed her “frustration” at the “inevitability” of the unfolding crisis.

There were chaotic scenes at Kabul Airport yesterday, as people crowded the Tarmac in desperation attempting to leave the country.

Speaking after the third high-level Cobra meeting on the issue since Friday, Mr Raab told reporters yesterday evening: “Well, ultimately, through working with our partners, through everything from the sanctions that we can apply, to the ODA (official development assistance) that we will hold back pending reform and a more inclusive government.

“I think there are levers, and we know from the political commission of the Taliban in Doha that they want to … they made a series of commitments, a series of undertakings, and I think it’s right for the UK, but also critically working with our partners, that they are held to the undertakings that they’ve made.”

Mr Raab said that whether sanctions were sought would “depend on the behaviour of the Taliban” and added: “We’ll use every means at our disposal”.

He described the scenario as “not what we wanted” but that “we have to deal with the new reality”.

Mr Raab went on: “We’re making it clear with our partners with all the means at our disposal, that we will hold the Taliban to account, to its commitments,

to have a new start in Afghanistan.

“It’s clearly not going to be to the values that the UK, the West, the European Union, the Americans believe in, but we can have a moderating influence. I think it’s important we use all of the policy tools at our disposal – working with our partners – to try and achieve that.”

MPs are due to sit on Wednesday to discuss the crisis, having been called back to Westminster from their summer break, but MP Sarah Champion said the recall will be little more than a “PR exercise” which will not make “any meaningful change”.

The Labour MP for Rotherham and chair of the International Development Select Committee spoke of her “frustration” with the situation and told The Yorkshire Post: “I would have liked to have had this session last week when there was still the opportunity to try and prevent the Taliban basically taking over the country.

“To hold this after it’s happened seems a waste of time to me,” she added, saying it is “agonising watching play out what you knew was going to happen”.

However, Ms Champion said she would like the sitting to give “clarity on the Government’s position”.

Mr Raab had faced criticism about not returning sooner from his foreign holiday over the weekend to help tackle the response to the unfolding crisis, but having come back to the UK on Sunday, he said: “I think the important thing to understand is right the way through last week – and I arrived, was on a flight last night to get back – I’ve been directly in touch with my team, directing them, which has paid the dividends, you can see what we’ve delivered with 150 British nationals who are going to be arriving back in the UK (today)”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has also outlined his intention to hold a G7 meeting on the events, Downing Street said yesterday, having spoken to French President Emmanuel Macron.

A Downing Street spokesman said Mr Johnson will shortly announce a “new and bespoke resettlement scheme” for those Afghans most in need as he continues to push for a co-ordinated international response to the situation in Afghanistan.