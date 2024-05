Former iconic Yorkshire working men’s club with long history to be turned into community hall

Sheffield City Council’s planning officers have decided to accept a proposal that will convert the now-vacant building of The Victory Club – the iconic working man’s club that has been out of business since 2022 – as a place for community groups and more.

The developer, the Cube Foundation, wants to run a “youth club chill out zone” as well as snooker and pool clubs, after-school clubs, mother and toddler groups, food banks and community charity events.

The Victory Club had been in business for more than a century before it was placed on the market in 2022 after struggling in the current economic climate – despite it being a popular pub among the locals.

The Victory Club in Darnall could reopen as a community hall - should a planning applications succeed.

As well as being a traditional pub, the site has a large function room and was used to host special events such as weddings and birthday parties.

A planning report said: “The site was acquired by the Cube Foundation. The Cube Foundation is already based within the local area, and the intention is to move the current operation to the Victory Club site. The intention of Cube Foundation has always been to integrate and support the local community.

“With compassion and caring for the community and environment, and promotion of kindness to all, The Cube Foundation is hoping the larger premises will provide it an opportunity to better engage with the local community and allow it to host more community-based events and activities.”

The site will also host prayers and will accommodate a number of worshippers. The proposed change in use will result in very minor physical changes to the site, the applicant confirmed. There was one objection to the plans on the planning portal submitted by the licensee of the Terminus Tavern – the neighbouring pub.