A fourth death on Calderdale’s roads in recent months sparked calls for action to be taken to address speeding.

Coun Felicity Issott said she had asked what Calderdale Council, in conjunction with West Yorkshire Combined Authority, which had a ‘Vision Zero’ goal for no deaths or serious injuries on roads, was doing to improve the situation at the last meeting of the full council, reporting three people had died in incidents.

Since then, another young life had been lost on the roads of Ryburn due to a driver speeding, she said. Coun Issott said it was the number one priority for the vast majority of her residents. She said a speed activated sign funded by former councillor Geraldine Carter in 2020 was still not in place.

In 2021 it was announced a buffer zone around Triangle – where the latest death had occurred – to extend the 30mph limit was to be put in place along with two vehicle activated speed signs but these were still not there as sites had not been chosen for the 30mph signs.

Agreed early in 2022, there were still not buffer zones in place at the village of Barkisland, where one of the people had lost their life.

Discussions had been going on for more than a year about a speed zone restriction at Lighthazles, Ripponden, where the limit is 60mph, nor on the Rochdale Road approach to Ryburn where a buffer zone is to be put in place, said Coun Issott.

The issue was raised by every resident at ward forums, parents told her they were afraid to let their children ride their bikes to school and elderly residents said they would not cross the road to get the bus because of the speed which drivers drove through villages, she said.

“Please can you reassure me that something is going to be done about road safety, not only in Ryburn but across our wards, because there is a lot of talk and very little action at the minute,” said Coun Issott.

The council’s deputy leader Coun Tim Swift said he would like to see an improved process of councillors being informed about investigations and their results by the police, acknowledging balancing the understandable desire for quick safety measures with the importance of fully understanding the causes of accidents and that changes would improve the situation.

On speed cameras, the Safer Roads Partnership had been asked to look again at around 20 sites that had previously been turned down for cameras.

On default 60mph zones, Coun Swift said he raised this at the last Vision Zero meeting about whether the approach – usually gradually reducing limits down over five years or so should be different.

“I wonder if we should be looking at an approach more like the council did with 20mph in urban areas some time ago of a more blanket approach which enables us to reduced them quickly,” he said.

Cabinet member for Public Services and Comunities, Coun Jenny Lynn asked Coun Issott to give her the detailed list of schemes.