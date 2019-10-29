Fourth time lucky: MPs back Boris Johnson's bid for December 12 election

Boris Johnson is on course for a pre-Christmas election after MPs approved his plan to hold a poll on December 12.

The Commons voted by 315 to 295 to reject a Labour amendment for the election to be held on Monday December 9 - three days earlier than ministers wanted, before voting 438 to just 20 in favour of the Government's Early General Election Bill.

Not all of Labour’s MPs were on board with supporting a vote, including Huddersfield’s Barry Sheerman who called it “sheer madness”.

The vote effectively clears the way for Parliament to be dissolved on November 6 ahead of a general election on December 12.

The opposition parties had wanted to bring forward polling day to cut off any possibility Mr Johnson could try to ram through his Brexit deal before Parliament is dissolved.

However, Downing Street warned it was not "logistically possible", while Government sources accused the opposition parties of a deliberate attempt to scupper the whole election.

It is the fourth time the Government had tried to secure a General Election.

Mr Johnson received a rapturous reception as he arrived at a meeting of the 1922 Committee after his Bill cleared the Commons.

Tory MPs cheered and banged the table as he arrived for the meeting in Parliament.

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour leader, said: "This election is a once-in-a-generation chance to transform our country and take on the vested interests holding people back.

"The choice at this election could not be clearer. A Labour government will be on your side, while Boris Johnson’s Conservatives – who think they’re born to rule – will only look after the privileged few.

"We will now launch the most ambitious and radical campaign for real change that our country has ever seen. This is our chance to build a country for the many not the few and fit for the next generation."

While Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, added: “This General Election will decide the future of our country for generations. It is our best chance to elect a Government to stop Brexit.

“The Liberal Democrats are the strongest party of Remain and will be standing on a manifesto to stop Brexit by revoking Article 50.

“This country deserves better than Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, and I am excited to take our positive, pro-European, liberal vision to the country as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Prime Minister.”