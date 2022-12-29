Government accused of sabotaging efforts to stop strikes by union boss

The Government has been accused of “sabotaging” efforts to resolve industrial action ahead of a fresh wave of strikes set to cause disruption across the country.

The comments by the new general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), Paul Nowak, comes as part of the largest outbreak of strikes in a generation as workers across rail, teaching, health and the civil service have taken action for pay rises at a time of record inflation.

Mr Nowak challenged the Government and employers to work with unions to end what he described as Britain’s “living standards nightmare” with two decades of “lost pay” unless the country changes course.

The union boss said disputes were normally resolved through negotiations, but added that the Government was refusing to come to the table.

New TUC general secretary Paul Nowak.

“We want to see public services where workers are properly rewarded and respected,” he said in an interview with the PA news agency.

“There is overwhelming support for NHS workers, so it is not good enough for Government ministers to continue to put their fingers in their ears.”

Mr Nowak said the Government seemed “blind” to the staffing crisis in the NHS, stressing he will make it a priority to meet the Prime Minister and other Cabinet ministers to try to help resolve the many disputes raging across the country.

Yesterday the Daily Mail reported that heads of the rail unions and industry bodies feel they are “nearly there” in their bid to come to an agreement over a pay deal.

New TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak at TUC Congress House in London. He officially takes up the post in January from Frances O'Grady.

Sources claimed that Mick Lynch, the head of the RMT union, has softened his stance ahead of further strikes by his union and ASLEF in January.

Meanwhile it has been suggested that railway staff could be balloted to cause disruption over successive days and cause further disruption if progress isn’t made over pay deals.

It comes amid new TUC analysis that workers are enduring the longest real wage squeeze in modern history.

Its study suggested that workers have lost £20,000, on average, in real wages since 2008 as a result of pay not keeping up with inflation, and by 2025 the loss will total £24,000.

Nurses have lost £42,000 in real earnings since 2008, midwives £56,000 and paramedics £56,000, with workers facing another year of “pay misery”, said the TUC.

Mr Nowak said striking workers have been “left with no choice” after more than a decade of pay cuts, and accused ministers of “sabotaging efforts to reach settlements”.

The Conservatives’ decision to hold down public sector pay has left workers “hugely exposed to the cost-of-living crisis” and deepened the staffing crisis in the NHS, education and other public services, he said.

Mr Nowak said he is “daunted and excited” at succeeding Frances O’Grady as general secretary, adding that his priority will be to build a “bigger, stronger and more diverse” trade union movement.

He added: “Today I am issuing a challenge to Government and employers – work with unions to end Britain’s living standards nightmare.

“UK workers are on course for two decades of lost pay. This is the longest squeeze on earnings in modern history.

“We can’t go on like this. We can’t be a country where nurses are having to use food banks, while City bankers get unlimited bonuses.

“Unless we get wages rising across the economy, families will just keep lurching from crisis to crisis.

“Unions stand ready to work with good employers to drive up growth, living standards and productivity.

“For too long we have been trapped in a vicious Conservative cycle of stagnant growth, stagnant investment and stagnant wages.