Local authorities could be approached by onshore wind developers to put together a plan for how residents could be compensated, as the Government lays the groundwork for dropping the ban on the cheap form of renewable energy.

The Government yesterday took a further step towards allowing new onshore wind turbines in the UK as it announced a consultation on how communities could benefit from energy projects being built in their area, including money off energy bills and improvements to local infrastructure.

This will be done through the setting up of “onshore wind partnerships” in England, with the process focused on local authorities, rather than central Government, in order to make sure local communities’ voices are at the heart of decision-making.

These partnerships could see onshore wind developers encouraged to draw up plans for local authorities which cover a proposed site for a wind farm and put together a case for what they can offer local residents in return for planning permission.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is shown a 3-D printed model of an All Terrain Armoured Transport Walker from Star Wars, made by apprentices, during a visit to the UK Atomic Energy Authority, Culham Science Centre, Abingdon, Oxfordshire, for a discussion on energy security and net zero. Picture date: Thursday March 30, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jacob King/PA Wire

Government documents released yesterday said that these partnerships will “enable supportive communities hosting new onshore wind infrastructure to enjoy the benefits of doing so”.

Industry sources last night were cautious of the announcement, with community benefits seen as meaningless without the outcome of a separate consultation on changes to the planning sector currently under consideration by the Department for Levelling Up.

However, ministers have previously insisted that any return to onshore wind developments must be done with local consent, with yesterday’s consultation seen as a step towards demonstrating that to the public.

The Government yesterday said that it was not the “right time” to establish an onshore wind “taskforce”, rejecting the recommendation from former energy minister Chris Skidmore’s Net Zero Review, but said that the two consultations on reforming the planning system, and how communities will benefit, will allow onshore wind to return.

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, is understood to be amicable towards dropping the ban, though Whitehall sources noted that the job of resurrecting onshore wind is largely led by Grant Shapps’ Energy Department, despite the consultation on planning laws being undertaken by DLUCH.

An effective ban on new onshore wind projects was put in place in 2015, with Rishi Sunak pledging to keep the ban to “provide certainty to rural communities” during last summer’s Tory leadership election.

Mr Sunak was later forced to U-turn on his stance by Tory backbenchers, announcing that the Levelling Up Secretary will undertake a consultation, which closed earlier this month, on changes to the planning restrictions which currently create a de-facto ban on new onshore wind if one person objects locally.

Though Mr Gove is seen as neither dogmatically for or against the return of onshore wind, he is set to sign off planning changes if the Government presses ahead with its commitment to the energy source.

The announcement came as part of a host of energy announcements by Grant Shapps covering nuclear, offshore wind, hydrogen, and carbon capture technology as the Government seeks to meet its net zero commitments.

The Aldbrough Hydrogen Pathfinder and Bradford Low Carbon Hydrogenprojects were both given approval by the Government in its hydrogen fund.

Making a statement in the Commons on the Government’s plans, energy minister Graham Stuart said: “We must diversify, decarbonise and domesticate our energy suppliers to secure the cheap, clean power that Britain needs to prosper in future.”

“It is no exaggeration to say that Britain’s future prospects as a nation, our ability to compete as an economy and our capacity to decarbonise and tackle climate change all depend on energy security.