Government plans to send foreign criminals home to relieve overcrowding in prisons

The Government plans to send more foreign prisoners to finish their sentences in their home countries in a bid to relieve serious pressures on prison capacity.

Justice Secretary Alex Chalk MP is expected to announce prison reforms for England and Wales today, after denying speculation that offenders including convicted rapists would be spared jail time because of prison overcrowding.

Today’s announcement will also see plans to bring forward legislation that would allow prisoners to be held overseas, a move that the government said follows steps taken by Belgium and Norway.

There are serious concerns about overcrowding, with the government predicting the prison population will grow to 89,100 next month, with only 88,667 spaces for prisoners available.

HMP Wakefield is the UK's largest high security prison.

The shadow justice secretary, Shabana Mahmood, said it was an "absolutely damning indictment of the state of our prisons that this Tory government is unable to either get criminals locked up or keep them there".

"The prison estate is a mess," she said.

"Prisons are overcrowded and have become breeding grounds for more crime. The government has been warned time and again about the challenges with prison population and conditions."

The Ministry of Justice said that over 3,1000 foreign criminals have already been removed in the year to March, but 10,500 remain imprisoned in England and Wales.

Under new plans, foreign offenders will be removed sooner into their sentences with more caseworkers deployed to speed up removals.

Currently, foreign criminals can be removed up to a year before the end of their sentence.

Ministers now want to bring that forward six months, in a move they hope will save £70,000 per prisoner.

Writing in yesterday’s Sunday Telegraph, the Justice Secretary said: “There have been inaccurate reports that judges are being told not to send rapists to prison. This is untrue. The most serious and dangerous offenders are being locked away for longer.”

The Secretary of State suggested reforms to sentencing guidelines would be introduced for what he called “low-level” criminals that would see many criminals put to work cleaning neighbourhoods.

“We need to look again at low-level offenders. Because while the overall reoffending rate is 25%, the rate for people who spend fewer than 12 months in prison is over 50%,” he said.

“A short stretch of a few months inside isn’t enough time to rehabilitate criminals, but is more than enough to dislocate them from the family, work and home connections that keep them from crime.

“Too often, offenders routinely turn back to crime as soon as they walk out of the prison gates.

“This is the wrong use of our prison system and taxpayers’ money. It doesn’t deliver for victims and it doesn’t cut crime. We need to fix this.”

He described the reforms as “Texan-style” justice, writing: “No longer will the perpetrators of this heinous crime walk out of prison after even two-thirds of their sentence. A 15-year sentence will mean 15 years in prison.

“This is the justice that the British people expect, and we will deliver it.”