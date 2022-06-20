The need for the railways to save money is unarguable. Falling passenger numbers as a result of the pandemic and a move towards working from home make urgently cutting costs necessary.
Yet the estimated £500m that would be saved by closing ticket offices and transferring the entire booking process online looks like a false economy because it would further undermine levels of customer service that even in their present state leave much to be desired.
Read More
In particular, abandoning face-to-face contact would potentially seriously affect older passengers who either do not have internet access, or are uncomfortable with online transactions. Nor would it take account of those living in the many rural areas of Yorkshire where the internet is either patchy or non-existent.
Ticketing options are complicated and many rely on the advice of staff at the booking office for the most affordable fares. Wholesale closures would deny them that, which is unacceptable.
The Government should think again on this aspect of cutting costs on the railways. However the current wave of strikes is resolved, the intention of all involved in the network must be to make the service and passengers’ experience as good as they can be. That should include being able to buy a ticket from a knowledgeable member of staff.