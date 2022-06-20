The need for the railways to save money is unarguable. Falling passenger numbers as a result of the pandemic and a move towards working from home make urgently cutting costs necessary.

Yet the estimated £500m that would be saved by closing ticket offices and transferring the entire booking process online looks like a false economy because it would further undermine levels of customer service that even in their present state leave much to be desired.

Grant Shapps during a previous visit to Leeds railway station.

In particular, abandoning face-to-face contact would potentially seriously affect older passengers who either do not have internet access, or are uncomfortable with online transactions. Nor would it take account of those living in the many rural areas of Yorkshire where the internet is either patchy or non-existent.

Ticketing options are complicated and many rely on the advice of staff at the booking office for the most affordable fares. Wholesale closures would deny them that, which is unacceptable.