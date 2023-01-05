News you can trust since 1754
Government urged to figure out why motorcyclists are losing their helmets in crashes

A coroner has warned that more motorcyclists may lose their helmets in collisions and die unless the Government can figure out “why such incidents are occurring”.

By Nathan Hyde
1 hour ago

Lorraine Harris, Area Coroner for Hull, has sent a report to the Department of Transport, to say action must be taken to prevent future deaths.

It comes after Donald Hooker fell off his motorcycle and lost his helmet after colliding with another vehicle on the Humber Bridge, in August 2021.

The 70-year-old, who lost control after his drive chain broke, suffered serious head and facial injuries and died in hospital two days later.

At the inquest examining his death, experts were unable to explain why the experienced rider’s helmet had come off, as the chin strap was fastened.

In her letter, Ms Harris said this is the second case she has dealt with where a motorcyclist has died after losing their helmet.

She added: “During evidence it was adduced that, although it is not a common occurrence, it is certainly not unusual for a motorcyclist’s helmet to come off or to rotate during a collision.

The coroner said she is concerned that there does not appear to be “any research or scientific data on why such incidents occur”.

She also said some people are buying helmets which do not fit properly, over the internet, and instructors who run tests and courses are not required to check whether they are the correct size.

She added: “I am concerned that without knowledge of why such incidents are occurring, or appropriate education of the riders, that more deaths may occur.”

The Department of Transport must respond to the report by February 15.