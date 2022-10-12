Grant Shapps’ plans for Great British Railways (GBR), which would overhaul the franchising and ticketing system in the UK, have been shelved while the Government focuses on getting cost of living and economic legislation through the Commons.

It’s understood that a decision on GBR’s headquarters, which was opened to a bidding process and public vote that shortlisted York and Doncaster, can be announced at any time but has not been signed off by ministers in the Department for Transport (DfT).

Sources suggested that the GBR project was not facing the axe, as departments were asked to look for cuts and efficiency savings following Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, but was not able to give any indication on when the plans would be brought forward, and if they will be carried out in full.

Mr Shapps had led plans which would replace the UK’s rail franchise model, and modernise its ticketing system before being sacked by Liz Truss earlier this year.

Dan Jarvis, the former mayor of South Yorkshire told the Yorkshire Post: “In good faith, bids were submitted and the public’s views canvassed, so Ministers need to get a grip and get on and decide where the location of the new GBR HQ will be.

“If the Government remains committed to their ‘Levelling up’ project they need to stop the dither and delay, and start the delivery.”