The Green Party has announced its candidate for next May’s Tees Valley mayoral election.

Environmental campaigner Sally Bunce, originally from Elland, has been selected as the Greens’ candidate in the election, the first time the Green Party have fielded a candidate for the role.

A prominent voice for fishers and scientists seeking the cause of a huge die-off of crustaceans off the Tees coast in Autumn 2021, Ms Bunce is a former police officer with 17 years’ experience at both North Yorkshire and Cleveland Police. She is also a volunteer marine mammal medic and teaches ocean conservation in educational settings.

On her selection she said: “I’ve worked tirelessly to combat social and environmental injustice since moving to the East Cleveland coast almost six years ago. I decided to stand for Tees Valley mayor to bring the trasparency, honesty and integrity that’s been lacking from the role so far.

"I look forward to working with the great people of the Tees Valley to bring about the changes which they rightly deserve.”

It will be the first time a party besides Labour or the Conservatives has fielded a candidate since the role’s inaugural election in 2017.

Incumbent mayor Ben Houchen won 2021’s election with 73 percent of votes cast.