At least half of all food bought by schools, hospitals and prisons will be local and sustainable, Sir Keir Starmer will pledge.

The Labour leader is set to speak at the National Farmers' Union conference in Birmingham tomorrow, while Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister is set to provide a video message for the attendees.

He will promise that at least half of food in the public sector will be locally produced or highly sustainable, the Telegraph reported yesterday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This target includes buying at least 20 per cent “highly sustainable” and 30 per cent that is home-grown.

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 19: Leader of the Labour Party Sir Keir Starmer delivers a speech during the Scottish Labour Party Conference on February 19, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Ms Sturgeon's resignation leaves to the Labour Party a chance to comeback in Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Sir Keir will say: "The next Labour government will commit to this: 50 per cent of all food purchased by the public sector will be produced locally and sustainably.

"That is £1.2billion of public money spent on quality food that is genuinely better for people's health. A target for every year we are in government. And look - 50 per cent is just the minimum. We will do everything to go beyond it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We will buy more cereals, more oilseed rape, more strawberries, more beef and, yes, more British apples. Finally, something Liz Truss was actually right about!"

His comments are reference made to an often mocked speech by Liz Truss in 2014 where she gave an impassioned rallying cry on cheese imports.

She told the audience while environment minister: "At the moment, we import two thirds of our apples. We import nine tenths of all of our pears. We import two thirds of our cheese. That is a disgrace."

Sir Keir will also outline Labour's plan to "buy, make and sell more in Britain" which will see more homegrown food eaten by families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He Keir will say: "We're committed to reforming public procurement - using it sensibly and carefully - to build up our sovereign capabilities in key industries. Seasonal, sustainable, British-grown food is a key part of it."

It comes after Labour’s shadow environment secretary told The Yorkshire Post that Sir Keir’s attendance “says just how important” rural voters are to the party.

"It speaks volumes that Keir is speaking again for the second time at the NFU conference in Birmingham and has taken a platform,” said Jim McMahon.