Upgrading traders’ toilets in a Yorkshire market will bring them in line with 21st century standards, including for the first time facilities for female staff.

Existing facilities at Halifax’s historic Borough Market comprise a room with a set of four male toilet cubicles and a large trough urinal. A second room includes a two large hand wash trough sinks and a third space with wash-up and a food preparation and disposal area, with access to the toilets via a corrdior which opens onto the latter.

Although the building is Grade II* listed Victorian, and slowly being restored to its original splendour, modern improvements which do not harm its historic fabric are being incorporated.

Calderdale Council planners have now given listed building consent for the changes, with the existing toilets only dating back to the late 1970s or early 1980s.

Halifax Borough Market

The application noted: “This arrangement provides no facilities for female traders and there are potential hygiene and cultural issues with toilet users having to walk through the wash-up area to access the toilets, especially for traders who are using the facilities for ablution.”

The existing toilets and urinals will now be demolished, and kitchen sinks relocated within the same space.

The area as a whole will be reconfigured to provide four unisex toilet and handwash cubicles, a new food preparation and washing up area, a reconfigured corridor with internal window, and an ablution area, says the application.

