A large pub site in Yorkshire could be converted into shops, houses and flats if a new planning application is approved.

The Hare and Hounds on Toller Lane in Heaton, Bradford, shut just under a year ago, and the site is currently empty. Now a planning application has been submitted to Bradford Council to turn the pub into three shops with flats above. The proposals, submitted by Dawett Enterprise Ltd, would also see four, four-bedroom townhouses built on the pub’s car park.

The application says the development will “rejuvenate” the Toller Lane area and become a “landmark.” A long-standing pub in the Heaton area, the Hare and Hounds was popular for its food as well as its drinks. But after closing last September the site has remained empty, with questions raised about whether the landmark building would ever re-open as a pub.

The new application recently submitted to Bradford Council shows that an extension would be built to the rear and side of the building. The ground floor of the former pub will be split into three shop unit – with one being a 4,225 square foot convenience store. The application does not include any details of which businesses would be moving into the units.

The space above the shops will be developed as two one bed flats and a three-bed flat. The four town houses will be built on car park space to the South East of the pub site.

The planning application says: “The location of the application site is in Toller Lane, northwest Bradford which is a safe and comfortable place for users. The proposal has the opportunity to become a building that makes a positive contribution to the area by enhancing the existing street scape through the use of high-quality materials and appropriate design.

“There is an opportunity to enhance the street-scene from Toller Lane by designing a scheme that includes ground floor retail units for locals and neighbouring properties as well as residential apartments and houses. The proposal seeks to rejuvenate the Toller Lane area through its design, to protect and enhance the heritage value and add distinctive character.