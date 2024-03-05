Harrogate cycle paths: The 17 new cycle paths which could be created in Harrogate

It includes the prospect of cycle paths being created on Skipton Road and Hookstone Drive as well as on Ripon Road between Jennyfields and the town centre.

Although the list does not guarantee any of the routes will ever come to fruition, the council said it shows streets to focus on so it can develop feasibility studies and draw up designs. Although it adds that any proposal would be dependent on winning government funding.

The council began working on the list in 2021 and said it assessed 160 possible routes after consulting with campaign group Harrogate District Cycle Action.

New cycle paths could be created in Harrogate

Officers gave each route a score based on criteria including the number of cycle trips it might generate, how it might improve air quality, how near it is to tourist attractions and if it would improve road safety. Another criteria the council considered was whether the route would be acceptable to the public.

The council has faced strong criticism for its track record delivering cycle schemes in Harrogate from both Harrogate District Cycle Action and the public. The one significant cycle route it has built in recent years, the Otley Road cycle path, cost millions but has been lambasted for its “confusing” design that weaves on-and-off the pavement.

It has resulted in the section between Harlow Moor Road and Arthur’s Avenue being largely ignored by cyclists who prefer to use the road with motorists. Despite the second phase of the route being scrapped last year, a third phase that goes up towards Cardale Park is still included in the council’s list of short-term cycle route priorities.

The top priorities also include Victoria Avenue and the Station Gateway, which will see a cycle lane created on a section of Station Parade. The council estimates each potential scheme, except East Parade, would cost upwards of £500,000.

A list of the cycle routes and when the council thinks they could be delivered is below:

Short-term priority

Otley Road cycle path

Station Gateway

Victoria Avenue

Medium-term priority (under five years)

A59 Starbeck level crossing to Empress Roundabout

A59 Forest Lane Head to Starbeck level crossing

East Parade (including Dragon Parade/Dragon Road)

Skipton Road A59 with an option to include Bilton Lane

A59 Maple Close to Knaresborough

Long-term priority (More than five years)

Pannal Ash Road

Hookstone Drive

Hookstone Road

Ripon Road from Jennyfield Drive to Parliament Street

Hornbeam Park Avenue

Jennyfield Drive

Beckwith Road

Wetherby Road