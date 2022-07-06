Having already expressed his displeasure following the ‘Partygate’ scandal earlier this year, Mr Jones said the chaotic events surrounding the controversial appointment of Tamworth MP Chris Pincher to a key Government role had been the final straw.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have already resigned, while Michael Gove and now Mr Jones have called on the Prime Minister to step down.

Harrogate & Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones has called on PM Boris Johnson to resign.

“Nothing has happened which has changed my opinion of the Prime Minister’s conduct since the no confidence vote just a few weeks ago when I voted no,” said Mr Jones. “In fact the behaviours which put me in that position have continued.

“This is disappointing as I was willing to give the Prime Minister time to change those behaviours but recent events show that he is unable to do so. Indeed he has quite clearly said that he will not be changing. For that reason I think we have come to the end of the road with this Prime Minister. It doesn’t take a genius to read the room.

“The Prime Minister should do that and move aside for the good of the country and our politics.”

Leeds MP Alec Shelbrooke also called for the PM to resign.