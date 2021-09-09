Martin Brelsford was a Liberal Democrat councillor for Stocksbridge between 1998 and 2011

Martin Brelsford was a Liberal Democrat councillor for Stocksbridge between 1998 and 2011 and a former Cabinet member. He most recently stood for election in the ward in May’s local elections.

He died on Monday (September 6) and leaves his wife Alison, his two sons Ewan, 20, and William, 15, and sister Kay.

Mr Brelsford was part of a political family – his late mother and father, Malcolm and Maureen, were both Stocksbridge councillors, as was Alison.

He had worked at Aviva for the past 15 years and was a keen player with Stocksbridge Cricket Club, latterly as a wicketkeeper.

Alison said: “It was his birthday last week and we went for a lovely walk on Sunday and he said to me that evening that he had had a really nice day.

“Martin cared so much about his community. When he lost his seat on the council, he could have been a candidate in other areas and been a councillor somewhere else in the city but he didn’t want to do that because he was passionate about Stocksbridge.”

Lib Dem Leader Coun Shaffaq Mohammed said: “The sudden death of my friend and colleague Martin is truly tragic. My thoughts are with his wife Alison and their sons. Martin was a passionate advocate for his local community in Stocksbridge.”

Former Lib Dem Council Leader, Lord Paul Scriven, also paid tribute.

“Martin was a person who was driven by a Liberal agenda of getting the best for the people of Stocksbridge.

“On a personal note I drew on his knowledge when Leader of the Council and enjoyed his company, wit and at times mischief.

“He was a force for good for Stocksbridge and Sheffield and I will miss his presence. My heart and love go out to Alison and the two young men he leaves.”