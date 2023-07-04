Health and Safety Executive reveals extent of injuries suffered at Teesworks ‘industrial incident’

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has revealed to The Yorkshire Post the nature of injuries suffered by a man working on the Teesworks site near Redcar last month.

There was reportedly a fire during the incident, which happened on June 7, and two men were confirmed to be injured at the time. One of whom was hospitalised after the air ambulance attended.

Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed that a fire had been extinguished before their arrival to the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident took place at the site of the former Redcar power station as it was being prepared for demolition.

Two people were injured in an 'industrial incident' at the Teesworks site in June.

In a new statement to The Yorkshire Post, a HSE spokesperson said: “We are leading the investigation into this incident which is still ongoing.

“The injured person is no longer in hospital after suffering burns and a broken wrist and leg.”

An investigation is also ongoing into the deaths of two men who were killed in an explosion in September 2019 on the site of the former Redcar steelworks. The Crown Prosecution Service is expected to make a decision on possible criminal charges in a matter of weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another worker experienced a near-miss last November when the excavator he was operating at the new South Bank Quay fell into the cold water of the river Tees.