Health and Safety Executive reveals extent of injuries suffered at Teesworks ‘industrial incident’

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has revealed to The Yorkshire Post the nature of injuries suffered by a man working on the Teesworks site near Redcar last month.
Leigh Jones
By Leigh Jones
Published 4th Jul 2023, 17:56 BST

There was reportedly a fire during the incident, which happened on June 7, and two men were confirmed to be injured at the time. One of whom was hospitalised after the air ambulance attended.

Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed that a fire had been extinguished before their arrival to the scene.

The incident took place at the site of the former Redcar power station as it was being prepared for demolition.

Two people were injured in an 'industrial incident' at the Teesworks site in June.Two people were injured in an 'industrial incident' at the Teesworks site in June.
In a new statement to The Yorkshire Post, a HSE spokesperson said: “We are leading the investigation into this incident which is still ongoing.

“The injured person is no longer in hospital after suffering burns and a broken wrist and leg.”

An investigation is also ongoing into the deaths of two men who were killed in an explosion in September 2019 on the site of the former Redcar steelworks. The Crown Prosecution Service is expected to make a decision on possible criminal charges in a matter of weeks.

Another worker experienced a near-miss last November when the excavator he was operating at the new South Bank Quay fell into the cold water of the river Tees.

Last week the final buildings on the enormous brownfield site were demolished in controlled explosions. The first parcel of remediated land was leased earlier this year to SeAH Wind who are currently building a factory to build monopiles for windfarms.

