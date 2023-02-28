A historic Yorkshire city centre pub is to be converted into a dentist, wine bar and shop under new plans.

Wakefield Council has given planning permission to create the new business premises at Moodies Free House, on Little Westgate. The Grade-II listed building has been mostly a pub since 1980 and lies within the Wakefield Cathedral Conservation Area.

The plan includes a change of use of a vacant public house into mixed use premises. The main body of the building fronting Little Westgate will be a dental surgery, occupying the three-storey main building and the two floors facing onto Bread Street.

Number 9 Bread Street would be converted back into a shop, with a one-bedroom flat above. The remaining part of the structure will be converted into a wine bar and retain the original use of the site as licenced premises. The building was a Pizza Hut restaurant for a period during the 1980s.

Moodies is set to be converted into a dentist, wine bar and shop

A design statement submitted on behalf of the developer said the building had become uneconomical to run and most of its floor area seemed abandoned. It said the proposal was an attempt to improve the economic use of the property and improve the Bread Street area.

A council officer’s report states: “The site is located within Wakefield city centre and therefore benefits from a high level of accessibility, with excellent access to public transport. The building has been vacant since December 2020. Overall, it is considered that the proposed mixed use development is appropriate for the city centre location.”