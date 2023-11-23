Home Secretary apologises for using four-letter word to describe fellow MP in Parliament

Home Secretary James Cleverly has apologised for using “unparliamentary language” after calling a Labour MP “s***”, a source close to the Home Secretary said.

Mr Cleverly had originally been accused of calling Labour MP Alex Cunningham’s constituency “a s***hole” during Wednesday’s Prime Minister’s Questions when Mr Cunningham asked: “Why are 34 percent of children in my constituency living in poverty?”

The Home Secretary initially denied being the culprit, though Mr Cunningham insisted later the same day in a point of order that Cleverly had been “seen and heard” to say it, and that “the audio is clear and has been checked and checked and checked again.”

Following extensive local coverage of the exchange - which has overshadowed the Autumn Statement on Teesside - Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen joined calls for Cleverly to apologise.

“I’m not interested in excuses and I will always put our area above party politics,” wrote Lord Houchen. “It is clear to me the Home Secretary should apologise for dragging Stockton’s name through the mud.”

“Childish and unprofessional language used by Westminster politicians, who should know better, does nothing to help our plans for progress.”

A source close to the Home Secretary told the PA news agency: “James made a comment. He called Alex Cunningham a s*** MP. He apologises for unparliamentary language.

“As was made clear yesterday, he would never criticise Stockton. He’s campaigned in Stockton and is clear that it is a great place.”

James Cleverly is Home Secretary (Picture: Daniel Leal/AFP via Getty Images)