Homes England has refused to deny that it will deliver five per cent fewer affordable homes on one of the largest brownfield regeneration sites in England than originally advertised.

At York Council’s corporate services, climate change and scrutiny management mommittee meeting on Monday (Nov 27) corporate director of place Neil Ferris admitted that Homes England could “theoretically” deliver just 15 per cent affordable homes, rather than the 20 per cent advertised.

The York Central project is a 45-hectare site which promises 2,500 homes, 1m sq ft of commercial space and 6,500 jobs, and will contribute an estimated £1.16bn to York’s economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the City of York Council has also pledged to deliver 100 per cent affordable housing for its developments, which can give Homes England some flexibility with how much it delivers.

York Central artist's impression

The leader of the Liberal Democrat group at the City of York Council Coun Nigel Ayre said: “It’s 20 per cent affordable across the whole site, therefore if the council delivers 100 per cent affordable [housing] then that would drop it to probably somewhere around 15 per cent affordable [housing] requirement across the rest.

“That percentage would decrease. The developer could, within the planning permission, deliver fewer affordable homes.”

Mr Ferris said that “theoretically they could” but added that “I think there’s a degree of pragmatism that needs to be taken about Homes England’s ambitions for delivery of higher levels of policy, but clearly you are right in absolute terms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to whether they could assure 20 per cent of homes would be affordable, a spokesperson for Homes England said: “The affordable housing across York Central site is to be delivered in line with the requirements of the outline planning permission and the S106 agreement and all landowners have to comply with this.

“The exact details within each phase will be subject to future reserved matters planning applications submitted to the City of York Council.”