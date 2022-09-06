East Riding Council’s Eastern Area Planning Sub-Committee voted to back plans for The Crown Inn, in Paull, Holderness and send them on for a final decision.

David Ettridge, agent for the Grimsby-based developer behind the plans, told councillors were welcomed locally and would be safe amid flooding fears.

But committee member Coun David Tucker said he could not support them in their current form due to public bodies’ objections despite backing development on the site in principle.

The Crown Inn in Paull

Plans for the Crown Inn and land next to it, in Main Street, include keeping the front of the disused pub intact but later extensions would be demolished. Three apartments would be built across a two-storey extension designed to match the pub’s historic features, while the ground floor would be converted for business use.

A six-home terrace would also be build on the land next door though these lie outside the area of the village earmarked for development.

The Crown Inn, which is Grade II-listed, dates from 1856 and is opposite flood defences recently built on the banks of the River Humber. It is also the pub where Gogglebox’s Jenny Newby and Lee Riley met more than 20 years ago when the former was its landlord and the latter a regular customer.

Councillors heard there was widespread support for the plans, including from Paull Parish Council, which said they would bring desperately needed homes to the village. But the Environment Agency, Historic England and East Riding Council’s conservation officer all objected, over flooding for the former and the loss of heritage for the latter two.

Mr Ettridge told councillors the developer had worked closely with the Environment Agency to make sure the homes would be safe, including putting the new builds on the first floor. He added the terraces had also been designed to fit with historic buildings close by, including the village’s lighthouse which was referenced in heritage objections.

The agent said: “Due to opposition from the conservation officer we worked up a Victorian-style design but Paull Parish Council didn’t like it. The benefits to the local area are that it will get flexible residential space and a remodelled pub building with reinstated traditional features. We’re trying to create a true heritage asset for the village and the community is very excited about it.”

Coun Tucker said that although the site was ripe for development, he was concerned the current plans would not overcome the public bodies’ objections.

The committee member said: “I think this should go through, but those objections are the biggest hurdle. The plans would help improve the viability of Paull, but not in their current form, it’s a step too far. I hope the applicant works to come to a compromise to overcome the objections and that this comes back to us very soon.”

Committee Chair Coun Sue Steel said she was torn over the plans.