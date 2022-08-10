Hosepipe ban looms for five million in region as Yorkshire Water considers applying for drought permit

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Guardian reported that it has seen leaked Environment Agency documents showing that the company has applied for a drought permit allowing them to bring in a ban. Severn Trent and South West Water have also reportedly made applications.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson confirmed today that a ban is under consideration but said no application for a permit has been made yet.

They said: “Our reservoir stocks have dropped below 50%, which is 20% lower than normal for this time of year, and river levels remain low due to the lack of rain we’ve seen in our region. With those things in mind we’re carefully reviewing our current and future position, taking into account the forecast for further high temperatures and little rainfall in the region. As a result, temporary use bans and drought permits are the options we’re considering implementing.”

Low water levels at Holme Styes reservoir in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire. The Environment Agency applied last month for drought order for the Yorkshire reservoir to protect wildlife in prolonged dry weather. A wider drought permit is now being sought by Yorkshire Water.

The company supplies five million customers - across West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, East Yorkshire, part of North Lincolnshire, most of North Yorkshire and part of Derbyshire.

Thames Water, which supplies water to 15 million customers across London and the Thames Valley, became the latest water company to signal yesterday it will bring in a hosepipe ban in the face of the hot, dry summer.

A spokesperson for the water company said: “Given the long-term forecast of dry weather and another forecast of very hot temperatures coming this week, we are planning to announce a temporary use ban in the coming weeks.

“We have written to the Environment Agency to update them on our approach and informed Ofwat.

“The timing is not confirmed due to a number of operational and legal procedural requirements but we will be updating our customers, partners, regulators and stakeholders at the earliest time to ensure a co-ordinated approach.

“In the meantime, we continue to urge our customers to only use what they need for their essential use.”

South East Water and Southern Water have already announced hosepipe bans – after the driest first half of the year since 1976 saw south east England clocking up 144 days with little or no rain so far in 2022.

Restrictions are due to ban people from using excessive tap water to wash cars, water their gardens and fill swimming or paddling pools.

