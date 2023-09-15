All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
American XL bullies 'to be banned by end of the year'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines

HS2: Labour could change plans after promising to ‘build it in full’

Labour could change its plans for HS2 ahead of the General Election, despite previously promising to build it “in full”.
Nathan Hyde
By Nathan Hyde
Published 15th Sep 2023, 21:25 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 21:25 BST

Keir Starmer’s party has promised to deliver the original plans on numerous occassions and ensure high-speed lines are built between London, Birmingham, Manchester and Leeds.

But the Yorkshire Postunderstands Labour is reviewing its plans for HS2, amid concerns about rising costs, and could row back on its promise.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It comes as the party is tipped to win the upcoming election, which is expected next year, as it has a significant lead in the opinion polls.

Most Popular
Shadow Transport Secretary Louise HaighShadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh
Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh

Shadow Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said Labour will deliver “infrastructure fit for the century ahead” earlier this week but refused to elaborate.

Reports suggest Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is considering plans to shelve the northern section of HS2 – running from Birmingham to Manchester – to save up to £34bn.

He has faced calls to abandon the project, after a series of delays and design changes, as the cost could now reach £71bn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Prime Minister’s spokesman has said “spades are already" in the ground” and “we’re focused on delivering it” – but he would not promise the line will reach Manchester.

An early representation of what the new HS2 trains could look like. PIC: HS2/PA WireAn early representation of what the new HS2 trains could look like. PIC: HS2/PA Wire
An early representation of what the new HS2 trains could look like. PIC: HS2/PA Wire

Ministers scrapped the eastern leg to Leeds back in 2021 – but it is currently conducting a study which will look at whether HS2 services can run to the city via another route.

The Government has been previously been accused of mismanaging the high-speed rail project and making a series of short-sighted decisions that are causing the overall cost to soar.

HS2 was recently given an “unachievable” rating by the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA), which said there are “major issues” that “do not appear to be manageable or resolvable”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mr Harper announced in March that the Birmingham to Crewe stretch of HS2 would be delayed by two years to spread out spending after inflation caused costs to rise significantly.

The National Audit Office (NAO) warned the move “could lead to an overall increase in spend in the long term”, adding: “This is due to the costs of, for example, its supply chain stopping and re-starting work; contractual changes; and managing the site and project for longer.”

Mr Harper also said the Government was pausing construction work on a new HS2 station in Euston for two years, so it could save money and come up with new designs.

Trains are now not expected to run into the station in central London until 2041 at the earliest after initially being scheduled for 2026, and the cost is predicted to balloon from £2.6 bn to £4.8bn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The latest plans state Phase 1, linking London and the West Midlands, is expected to cost up to £45bn and open between 2029 to 2033.

Phase 2a, linking West Midlands to Crewe, is due to be delivered between 2030 and 2034, and cost up to £7bn. While Phase 2b, linking Crewe and Manchester, is expected to cost up to £19bn and open between 2035 to 2041.

Related topics:HS2ManchesterRishi SunakBirminghamLouise HaighLondonKeir Starmer