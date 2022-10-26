The solar farm could be built a couple of miles from Richmond

Richmondshire District Council’s planning officers have recommended PWA Planning’s renewable energy scheme, on land south east of Darlington Road, Skeeby, be granted next Tuesday, saying its “considerable environmental and public benefits” outweigh any potential adverse impacts.

The scheme, which could generate power for 11,445 homes, will be considered just four months after the committee sparked controversy by approving Northumbrian Water’s plan to install nearly 16,000 solar panels opposite a Darlington beauty spot and across 16.5 hectares of farmland.

Thirsk and Malton MP Kevin Hollinrake said siting solar farms on high quality farmland was “bonkers” as there were many alternative more suitable locations and the area would simply be swapping food security for energy security.

The firm has said the Skeeby scheme, would partly be on the best and most versatile farmland and produce up to 40MW of renewable energy, which would off-set up to 21,250 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

It would also feature a battery energy storage system, to store and release electricity both from the solar farm and from the electricity network, providing a more constant supply.

The scheme has attracted some 97 letters of support from residents, as well as a 50-signature petition backing the plan, mainly on energy security grounds.

However, four town and parish councils are opposing the proposals and the committee will be asked to consider the 117 letters and a 650-signature petition objecting to the scheme due to its impact on the landscape.

However, planning officers have concluded views of the solar farm on the routes into and out of Richmond and the Yorkshire Dales National Park will be limited.

