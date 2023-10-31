Hugely controversial plan to build almost 150 homes in Yorkshire given green light

Hugely controversial plans to build 138 homes in Yorkshire have been approved despite hundreds of objections.

Persimmon Homes applied to build the new housing estate off Bolton Road, in Silsden, and on Thursday (Oct 26) the proposals went before a Bradford Council planning meeting.

Planning officers had recommended the development be approved – despite around 800 objections to the scheme, including one from Keighley MP Robbie Moore.

The majority of the council’s regulatory and appeals committee voted to approve the plans after a meeting attended by a large number of the objectors.

Their concerns included the impact of such a large development on local footpaths, drainage and traffic, as well as the loss of a green space in the area.

Silsden Town Council had also objected, raising issues such as the impact on school places and the increase in traffic the homes would bring.

Referring to the loss of green space, officers said: “The council’s evidence base is clear that housing needs across the Bradford District and Silsden cannot be met solely on previously developed land.

“The council’s most recent strategic land assessment identifies that there is only capacity for 212 homes to come forward on previously developed land in Silsden, against a requirement of 1,200 new homes.

“The effects of the proposal on the highways network; drainage; trees/hedgerows; public rights of way; landscape, the surrounding locality; and neighbouring residential properties have been assessed and are considered acceptable.”

At the meeting Councillor Caroline Whitaker spoke against the plans.

She said: “The road network in Silsden is cramped, causing gridlock and pollution in the town. There is one classified road, the A6034 which passes through the middle of Silsden.

“This road is a traffic ‘sewer’ carrying HGVs, buses and commuter traffic heading from Lancashire towards Leeds, from the South Pennines to Harrogate, local traffic connecting with Skipton, Ilkley and Keighley plus nearly all the local traffic within Silsden. The developer’s traffic impact assessment concludes that 85 per cent of journeys from the houses will be made by car.”

Committee member Coun Matt Edwards questioned claims by the developer that residents of the new homes could use means of transport other than cars, claiming the site was a “car centric development on top of a hill.”

But when it came to the vote a majority of the panel supported the planning officers’ recommendations and approved the plans.

Conditions of the approval include that 28 of the homes be classed as affordable and that Persimmon pay £100,000 to the council help provide a new pedestrian and cycling bridge across the A629.

Persimmon also committed to a local homes guarantee so employees of Airedale Hospital and people living within a five-mile radius will have first refusal on properties for the first four weeks.