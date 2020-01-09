Hull MP Diana Johnson calls for TransPennine boss to hand back portion of £331,000 salary

Hull North MP Dame Diana Johnson has suggested the boss of TransPennine Express (TPE) should give up some of his £300,000 salary to help compensate travellers who have suffered severe cancellations and delays.

Speaking in the House of Commons today Dame Diana asked Leader of the House Jacob Rees-Mogg to find time for Parliament to discuss introducing clauses in franchise agreements relating to management performance.

Hull North MP Diana Johnson. Photo: JPI Media

She said: “The Leader has had a number of questions about rail today and I'm sure he knows that TransPennine, because of their latest timetabling fiasco, have had to offer a rebate of per cent on their fares.

“This goes alongside their failure to run Hull station properly. We have a leaky roof and appalling toilets.

“So I wondered whether we could have a debate about whether we should introduce management productivity clauses into the franchise? So for example, the TransPennine Chief Executive Leo Goodwin could refund some - perhaps more than three per cent - of the £331,000 salary he receives after a recent 44 per cent pay increase?”

Mr Rees-Mogg said it was a “novel solution” and added it “may be rather good” that people receive performance related pay.

He said: “That's not something, as a capitalist, that I'm averse to.”

It comes after delays and cancellations on the services at the end of 2019 have rolled over into the New Year with hundreds of services scrapped in January due to delays to the roll-out of new trains.

The cancellations will affect trains to Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, the North East and Scotland and TransPennine has apologised and announced a compensation scheme.

Earlier in the week the Prime Minister’s Official Spokesman said: “These cancellations are totally unacceptable. We understand how frustrating this is for passengers who should not have to put up with these levels of poor performance.”

Mr Goodwin, said: "We know that our performance was not up to scratch at the end of last year and for this we really do apologise.

"We have experienced a number of issues following the introduction of our new trains, resulting in disruption to a number of our customers journeys with us.

“I would like to thank our customers for continuing to travel with us and it is only right that we compensate them for the recent disruption.”

TPE has been contacted for further comment.