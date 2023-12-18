Hundreds of homes to be built on former gas works site in York
Some 392 homes will be built on some former gas works in Heworth, while further homes will be built on sites across the city of York. This is part of funding secured by the York and North Yorkshire combined authority, which will become a legal entity next year before a metro mayor is elected for the region in May.
Coun Claire Douglas, leader of the City of York Council, said: “It is so important to us that York not only has the number of homes it needs but that they are at prices that people can afford and are both for sale and to rent.
“Increasing the supply of good quality, affordable housing is a key priority for us. We are making good progress on our own housing delivery programme and this funding for York and North Yorkshire is very welcome as it means more quality, affordable homes of mixed tenures and ownership models for the city and wider region.
“We are keen to explore further opportunities with the combined authority when it is set up in the new year to ensure that more homes can be built.”
A total fund of nearly £9.2m will pay for nine schemes across York and North Yorkshire, which includes 252 affordable homes.
700 homes will be built across York and North Yorkshire.
- 392 homes on former gas works at Heworth, York
- 10 homes, Sturdee Grove, York
- 18 homes, Main Street, Ingleby Arncliffe
- 17 homes at Raskelf near Easingwold and Carrs Billington, Askrigg
- 160 homes, former Arc Factory, off Catterick Road, Colburn, Catterick Garrison
- 9 homes across multiple sites in Harrogate and Boroughbridge
- 5 homes at Hawthorn Terrace South, York
- 70 homes across 4 sites in York
- 19 homes at Lowfield Green, York
North Yorkshire Council leader Coun Carl Les said: “This is a significant moment for both York and North Yorkshire to see more than £9 million being used to fund hundreds of new properties, especially with more than a third of them being affordable homes.
“It is another indication of the benefits that are being realised ahead of the proposed devolution deal for York and North Yorkshire, bringing in additional funding from the government to help to address some of the biggest issues which we face.”
An election of a mayor for York and North Yorkshire will take place on May 2. The Conservative candidate is Keane Duncan, a 28-year-old Daily Star journalist and transport executive at North Yorkshire Council, while the Labour candidate is Winstons of York owner David Skaith.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.