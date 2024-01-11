Hundreds of objections for plans to build 65 homes on 'upmarket estate'

New plans for 65 homes and a community hall on an upmarket estate have attracted hundreds of objections within weeks of being submitted.

The plans for land near Coal Lane, Wynyard – currently in outline, not yet in detail – are put forward as providing “an attractive and welcoming gateway”. Developer Legato says the scheme for “65 units” would provide two to five-bedroom homes which would be traditional and “in-keeping with the local character of Wynyard”.

It says the housing will come with “a generous amount of open space”, landscaping and “improvements to the Castle Eden Walkway and green infrastructure” on a 2.9-hectare site accessed via The Wynd from the A689. A design and access statement from Newcastle-based agent Pod says the development “will integrate with the locality by encouraging pedestrian and cycle links” and keep important landscape features.

However the scheme has received over 200 comments in objection since it was put into Stockton Council in November. Objectors raise issues including over-development, loss of green space, traffic and parking overload, impact on health and nature, “irrecoverable loss of wildlife habitat”, woodland and species, harm to privacy, countryside access, visual impact, property values, crime and anti-social behaviour, light, noise, lack of consultation, “grossly inadequate” information, missing assessments and surveys regarding highways, transport, biodiversity, environment, flood risk, ecology and geology, and conflict with the Stockton Local Plan and Wynyard Masterplan.

Coal Lane, Wynyard

One objector said: “Road infrastructure inadequate. Insufficient schools or shops to support an already overrun development. Not in line with existing long-term plans. Whole area is already overstretched and this proposal makes matters worse!”

Another argued it would “destroy the unique character of Wynyard”, adding: “This attempt by the developers to build upon the green wedge is clearly a last-ditch attempt to extract as much money out of the remaining land as possible without any consideration for anyone else.

“This application should not be seen in isolation but as part of the overall impact of numerous developments within the Wynyard locality, all contributing to a serious and negative impact on Wynyard and the surrounding area… The scale of the development detailed in the application will, in my opinion, contribute to the over-development of the current village, which is already well established and has been for many years.

“The original vision for Wynyard was to provide executive style housing amongst a natural environment with wildlife habitats and green spaces where people would co-exist alongside rural wildlife. As a result of this concept, professional and high-income earners, responsible for driving economic growth and development in Teesside, were attracted to this village.

“However, this over-development will add to the detrimental effect upon the village and drive out or deter those very people it seeks to attract.”

One resident said: “It will become like any other housing area.” Another commented: “The development of green space – what little remains now in Wynyard – is an atrocity for wildlife and the character of the area.”

The other plan is for two buildings – a community hall and commercial centre – at the entrance to The Wynd, with open space and landscaping. The developer says in a covering letter: “The proposed development would provide a two-storey community hall and commercial centre to provide much-needed supporting services and facilities for the local population at Wynyard.”

Pod says the scheme is a “high-quality and sustainable commercial development which will serve the neighbouring communities”, highly sought after because of a lack of existing amenities, forming a “cohesive, cogent masterplan”. There were over 140 objections to this proposal raising issues including over-development, traffic disruption and congestion, road safety, pollution, risk of accidents, noise, anti-social behaviour, green space and threat to woodland.

One resident said: “This is a ridiculous site for a so-called community centre. It is well over a mile from the village shops and pub and well over two miles from some of the most recent developments… It is a token gesture on the part of the developers with no actual thought to what the village needs.”

One objector to the housing plan said: “The addition of a further community hall is rapidly becoming a ploy in an attempt to gain approval for other developments. We now have four proposed!”