Ian Blackford is stepping down from his role as SNP leader at Westminster, he has announced

In a statement released on Thursday, Mr Blackford said he told MP colleagues he would not continue in the role he has held for five years, but that he will continue as an MP.

In the run up to the next general election, that the SNP plans to run as a de facto referendum, Mr Blackford said “right now is the time for fresh leadership”.

“During my time as leader, the SNP won a landslide victory in the 2019 general election, with an increased share of the vote and MPs, and support for independence has continued to grow with polling this week showing a majority in favour,” he said.

Ian Blackford, SNP Westminster Leader after speaking at the SNP conference at The Event Complex Aberdeen (TECA) in Aberdeen , Scotland. Picture date: Saturday October 8, 2022.

