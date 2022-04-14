Imran Ahmad Khan resigns as Wakefield MP following sexual assault conviction

Imran Ahmad Khan at Southwark Crown Court earlier this week

His stepping down will trigger a by-election in the West Yorkshire seat, which Khan won for the Conservatives with a majority of just over 3,300, having been Labour for more than 80 years.

It will signify a key electoral challenge for the Tories in the so-called Red Wall, where their numerous victories in 2019 handed them their majority.

In a statement on Twitter this evening, Khan said: “While legal proceedings are ongoing, I do not believe that it would ordinarily be appropriate to resign.

“However, owing to long delays in the legal process, my constituents have already been without visible parliamentary representation for a year. Even in the best case scenario, anticipated legal proceedings could last many more months.

“I have therefore regrettably come to the conclusion that it is intolerable for constituents to go years without an MP who can amplify their voices in Parliament.

“Representing them has been the honour of my life, and they deserve better than this.

“Consequently I am resigning as MP for Wakefield and withdrawing from political life.”