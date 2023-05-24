Investigation into Teesworks project launched by Government following 'cronyism' allegations

The Government has agreed to an investigation into the Teesworks redevelopment project following allegations that public funds had been misspent.

Ministers today bowed to pressure from select committees, Labour MPs and Ben Houchen, the Tees Valley Mayor, and launched an investigation into the project which has been dogged by rumours of corruption.

Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, today replied to a letter from Mr Houchen and granted his request for an independent investigation into Teesworks, but stopped short of ordering the National Audit Office (NAO) to undertake a full review.

The cabinet minister said that the allegations of corruption posed a “very real risk” to the project’s ambition to deliver jobs for the region, but that he was not satisfied that taxpayers were being mistreated.

TEESSIDE, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 28: A general view along the River Tees as the official announcement was made today that Teesside will become a Freeport on October 28, 2021 in Teesside, England.

The National Audit Office (NAO) will not lead the investigation, with Mr Gove suggesting that it is not the role of the public spending watchdog to examine local government bodies.

“I do not think it would be appropriate to expand so significantly the role of the NAO by asking them to lead this inquiry,” he added.

However, the Levelling Up Secretary said that he would welcome the NAO “updating its review of Government funding of the South Tees Development Corporation (STDC).

Following the announcement an independent panel will shortly appointed to carry out the work of investigating the project, the Government confirmed, in addition to terms of reference for the review which could see local MPs give evidence.

"Since serious allegations of corruption, wrongdoing and illegality have been made, I will ask the Panel to address these accusations directly, and to report on the governance arrangements at STDC including how decisions are made, as well as looking at the value achieved for the investment of public money on the site,” Mr Gove said in his letter to Mr Houchen.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “I welcome the Government agreeing to my request for an independent review into the Teesworks project, including the involvement of the NAO. As someone whose primary responsibility, as Mayor of the Tees Valley, is to attract investment and create jobs for local people, I felt that the recent misinformation and the abuse of Parliamentary Privilege by Andy McDonald was starting to have a negative impact on the prospects of Teesside and the local community.

“I feel that an independent review is necessary to show investors, businesses and local people that there is no corruption, wrongdoing or illegality in what has become and continues to be an incredible project for jobs and investment in our region.

“I look forward to the outcome, in due course, and will be making no further comment until the independent review has been completed, so to allow the independent body to carry out their work without influence or favour. My officers stand ready to provide any and all information requested by the independent review.”

A spokesperson for the Levelling Up Department said: “The Government has not seen evidence of corruption, wrongdoing, or illegality in relation to Teesworks.

“These allegations, however, pose a very real risk to the delivery of much needed jobs and economic growth in Teesside.

“Given the importance to Teesside of addressing this matter, and the request made by the Mayor Tees Valley, the Secretary of State has taken the exceptional decision to support the commissioning of an independent external assurance review.

“In line with established practice, the government will be announcing the appointment of a Panel to undertake the review shortly.”

It comes after Rishi Sunak earlier today suggested that Michael Gove had launched an investigation into the project, and accused Labour of “neglecting” the region.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, Labour MP Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Sunderland West) said: “Does the Prime Minister agree with his friend the Tees Valley Mayor that the National Audit Office must investigate the Teesworks affair?

“And will he shared details of all conversations he has had on the subject with his former chief secretary, the member for Middlesbrough South (Simon Clarke) and the current levelling up minister (Dehenna Davison), given that they have all received donations from Ian Waller, one of the project backers?”

Rishi Sunak replied: “The Levelling Up Secretary has already announced an investigation into this matter, but what I would say, it is just the same old Labour.