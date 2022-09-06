Sources told the Yorkshire Post that Jake Berry, who is currently chairman of the Northern Research Group (NRG) of Tory MPs, is in line to be given the role ahead of today’s cabinet announcement.

Yesterday Ben Elliot, the party’s co-chair alongside Andrew Stephenson, resigned just hours after Liz Truss was elected as Conservatives’ new leader.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Johnson ally was thanked by the party’s chief executive Darren Mott, who said that “without his incredible efforts, the 2019 landslide would not have been possible”.

Fromer Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry

However, he has caused some disquiet amongst some MPs after a number of controversies related to his business interests and fundraising work.

“Hopefully we can restore a bit of probity to central office,” said one senior Tory, adding: “the party chairman should be an MP, not some freelancing wheeler-dealer.”

It is hoped that Mr Berry, who has been a vocal cheerleader of levelling up the North, will be able to work with Tory MPs in Red Wall seats that may be worried about retaining their seats following the departure of Boris Johnson and Labour’s double-digit lead in the polls.

However, sources involved in Mr Johnson’s project questioned whether the appointment would be enough to push the policy agenda within cabinet.

One described it as a “waste” and added that if the direction of policy wasn’t geared towards levelling up, then it would not matter if Mr Berry was running a general election campaign for vulnerable northern seats.

“That’s one department where there needs to be wider buy-in from the rest of the cabinet,” they said.

The new levelling up secretary, taking over from Greg Clark following Michael Gove’s sacking, is set to be Simon Clarke, the current Chief Secretary to the Treasury and former levelling up minister.

The MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland is understood to be the favourite for the job, and has been well-received as a smart choice by Liz Truss.

Henri Murison, chief executive of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, which is chaired by George Osborne, the former chancellor, told the Yorkshire Post that it would be a “welcome” move.

“He is a long-standing advocate for devolution - which will be critical for success and should be at the centre of representing the Northern Powerhouse brief at Cabinet,” he said.

However, it is understood that the role of transport secretary is still being ironed out among Liz Truss’ top team and could see Grant Shapps retain the role despite backing Rishi Sunak in the leadership race.

Cabinet appointments are expected to be announced later today, with Ms Truss due to start announcing top jobs once she has met with the Queen.

Asked if she is expecting to keep her post in the Cabinet, Therese Coffey, the Work and Pensions Secretary said: “That is up to the leader of the party, and soon to be prime minister.

“All the posts will be confirmed tomorrow,” she added.

It is understood that Liz Truss will look to have her secretaries of state in position by tomorrow ahead of her first cabinet meeting.