Contractors have been appointed to build an £86.9m road scheme to cut congestion into Beverley.

Artist's impression of part of the new road layout

Work on the A164 and Jock’s Lodge Improvement Scheme is set to begin in the Spring after Northern Ireland construction firm Graham was awarded the contract for the project which will take until late 2026 to complete.

It involves replacing the Jock’s Lodge junction on the outskirts of the town, which links the A164 Hull to Beverley and A1079 Hull to York roads.

A new roundabout will be created on the A1079 to connect it with Beverley and part of the A164 will become a dual carriageway.