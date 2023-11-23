Jock's Lodge: Northern Ireland firm appointed as contractors for £86m road scheme in Beverley
Work on the A164 and Jock’s Lodge Improvement Scheme is set to begin in the Spring after Northern Ireland construction firm Graham was awarded the contract for the project which will take until late 2026 to complete.
It involves replacing the Jock’s Lodge junction on the outskirts of the town, which links the A164 Hull to Beverley and A1079 Hull to York roads.
A new roundabout will be created on the A1079 to connect it with Beverley and part of the A164 will become a dual carriageway.
The Department for Transport is contributing £40.7m, with East Riding Council putting up the remainder. Councillor Gary McMaster said when completed, the scheme would give the local economy a “welcome boost”.