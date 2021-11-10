John Prescott christens himself 'Zero Jags' after selling his last Jaguar to be more eco-friendly

John Prescott was christened 'Two Jags' because of his love of Jaguar cars - now he has sold his final one.

The former Deputy Prime Minister, who is attending Cop26 to discuss Hull and Humberside's ongoing efforts to reduce carbon emissions, told The Times he has now christened himself 'Zero Jags'.

In 2018, he admitted to having bought "every kind" of Jaguar bar one.

In an opinion piece for The Times, Lord Prescott discussed the work of local fish and chip shop Papa's in reducing their emissions through investment in more energy-efficient fryers and sourcing local potatoes.

He added: "I’ve made my own small contribution to cutting carbon emissions. I’ve sold my Jaguar. I am now Zero Jags. Selling a car or eating fish and chips with a lower carbon footprint alone won’t save the planet. But as the Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu once said, 'Great acts are made up of small deeds'."

Lord Prescott also reflected on his recovery from a stroke in the article - and said it had partly been driven by his determination to attend Cop26 after being involved as the lead EU negotiator on the landmark Kyoto Treaty in 1997.

"It’s been over two years since I suffered a major stroke in my home of Hull," he said.

"Luckily, I was only a mile away from a brilliant stroke unit at Hull Royal Infirmary. It has been a long road back, made even longer by the pandemic and lockdown.

"The love and support of my wife and family have been invaluable, as has the care of our brilliant NHS. But one other thing has spurred my will to recover: attending the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow. For me, it really is unfinished business."

