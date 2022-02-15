Johnson and Biden hold talks to try and avert threat of Russian invasion to Ukraine

Boris Johnson will chair an emergency Cobra meeting of top officials today – the second in as many days – after having called on the Russian premier to step back from the “edge of a precipice”.

The Prime Minister cut short a planned visit in Cumbria yesterday and received an update on the situation from intelligence chiefs before his planned call with US President Joe Biden.

After the talks, a Downing Street spokesperson said Mr Johnson and Mr Biden “agreed there remained a crucial window for diplomacy and for Russia to step back from its threats towards Ukraine”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is shown a vessel undergoing refit for the Ukrainian Navy during a visit to Rosyth Dockyard near Edinburgh (PA)

The spokesperson said the two also reiterated the need for European countries to reduce their dependence on Russian gas “a move which, more than any other, would strike at the heart of Russia’s strategic interests.

“The leaders emphasised that any further incursion into Ukraine would result in a protracted crisis for Russia, with far reaching damage for both Russia and the world.

“They agreed that western allies must remain united in the face of Russian threats, including imposing a significant package of sanctions should Russian aggression escalate.”

They added: “The Prime Minister and President Biden agreed to remain in close contact as the situation evolves.”

Reports based on US intelligence assessments have suggested an invasion of Ukraine could be launched by Russia as soon as tomorrow.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss hosted a gathering of the Government’s emergency Cobra committee yesterday afternoon and urged any Britons who are still in Ukraine to leave by commercial means as soon as they could, due to the risk of “imminent Russian invasion”.

Speaking after the COBR meeting yesterday, Ms Truss said: “We are fully aware that there could be a Russian invasion almost immediately.

“That is why British citizens do need to leave Ukraine.”

However, the Foreign Secretary said she still hoped for a diplomatic solution to the mounting crisis.

She told reporters: “That is why the Prime Minister and I are travelling around Europe this week, that is why we are working to persuade the Russians to

remove their troops from the border, because a war would be disastrous.” But she added: “We are very clear that Russia is the aggressor in this situation. They have 100,000 troops lined up on the Ukrainian borders.”

Speaking on a visit in Scotland, Mr Johnson described the current situation as “very dangerous, difficult...we are on the edge of a precipice – but there is still time for President Putin to step back”.

He added: “The signs, as you’ve heard from President Biden, that they’re at least planning for something that could take place as early as in the next 48 hours. That is extremely concerning.”

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman echoed Ms Truss’ message to British nationals in Ukraine saying they should leave via commercial means and there are still flights available.

He added: “They should not expect a military airlift from the country.”

The sentiments were echoed by Armed Forces Minister James Heappey, who stressed that Britons in Ukraine should not wait for tensions to escalate further before fleeing.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s ambassador to the UK backtracked on a suggestion the country could consider dropping its constitutional ambition to join Nato to avoid war.

Vadym Prystaiko told BBC Breakfast: “We are not a member of Nato right now and to avoid war we are ready for many concessions and that is what we are doing in our conversations with Russia. But it has nothing to do with Nato, which is enshrined in the constitution.”