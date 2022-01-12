Johnson's 'work event' drinks explanation 'will not wash with public' says Yorkshire Tory

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (centre) leaves the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, London (PA)

Julian Sturdy, MP for York Outer told the Yorkshire Post that “Downing Street should not have been holding social events of any sort” and that he “shares the frustration and disappointment of the many constituents”.

Earlier today Boris Johnson apologised for attending a “bring your own booze” gathering in the Number 10 garden in May 2020.

He insisted he believed it had been a “work event” and Downing Street said he had never been sent an email encouraging staff to bring a bottle and “make the most of the lovely weather”.

He told the Commons he was at the gathering for around 25 minutes to “thank groups of staff” but “with hindsight I should have sent everyone back inside”.

The Prime Minister acknowledged public anger, saying: “I know the rage they feel with me and with the Government I lead when they think in Downing Street itself the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.”

He said an inquiry was examining the situation but accepted “there were things we simply did not get right and I must take responsibility”.

Mr Sturdy, who has been an MP for more than a decade, called the revelations “deeply disturbing”.

In a statement, he said: “The Prime Minister came to the House of Commons today, admitted his involvement in the party and duly apologised.

“The events of that day will be the subject of an independent investigation and we must of course wait for its conclusion.

“Whilst the investigation will decide if any rules were broken, it is already clear that the Prime Minister’s assertion that this was a work-related event will not wash with the British public, who at the relevant time were making significant sacrifices.

“The fact is, that at a time when people were not allowed to attend the funeral of their loved ones or comfort their dying relatives, when fines were being issued for people meeting for a coffee in the park, Downing Street should not have been holding social events of any sort.

“I share the frustration and disappointment of the many constituents who have contacted me over this and assure them that I will make this known in holding the Prime Minister to account.”