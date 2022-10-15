The Grade II-listed High Royds site in Menston, on the Leeds-Bradford border, was a unit for mental health patients for 115 years through to its closure in 2003.

The song ‘Highroyds’, by the Kaiser Chiefs, reminisced about some of the band members’ teenage years growing up in Menston, though it was never released as a single.

Most of the site has already been converted into homes over the last decade or so, and it’s now been re-christened Chevin Park.

General views in and around High Royds Hospital, Menston, on Wednesday 19 February 2003. (Pic: James Hardisty)

But the clock tower standing above the rest of the old building has remained empty and undeveloped, according to a new planning application by developers Avant Homes.

The application said the tower has suffered from break-ins, fly-tipping and vandalism in recent years as a result.

The plans, submitted to Leeds City Council, said: “The Clock Tower is a key feature of the site and is a centrepiece of architectural excellence. This will be maintained with limited or no changes to the external building envelope.

“Avant Homes feel that a residential building would fit better in the area and after extensive refurbishment the building outlook would change internally after refurbishment.

“This would form part of the wider investment on this whole site.”

The application added: “The existing grounds are (an) ideal environment for residential living and will provide essential accommodations for generations to come whilst preserving and enhancing the existing heritage of the site and buildings.”