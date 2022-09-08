King Charles III issues statement on the death of his mother
King Charles III has issued a statement on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
In a statement from Buckingham Palace, the King said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.
"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.
"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."
In a statement issued by Clarence House, it was made known that the former Prince of Wales would be known as King Charles III.
He became the King immediately following the death of his mother, at Balmoral Castle, on Thursday, September 8, 2022.