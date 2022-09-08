In a statement from Buckingham Palace, the King said: "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth and by countless people around the world.

The Royal Banner of Scotland above Balmoral Castle is flown at half mast following the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held."

In a statement issued by Clarence House, it was made known that the former Prince of Wales would be known as King Charles III.