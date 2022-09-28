King Charles III to be invited to Yorkshire to open new creative community

King Charles is to be invited to Wakefield to officially open the city’s Rutland Mills regeneration project. Council chiefs have confirmed they will be writing to the new King when phase one of the long-awaited development opens later this year.

The scheme was known as the Wakefield Waterfront Regeneration Project when King Charles, then the Prince of Wales, toured the site during a visit to the city in 1999.

Wakefield Council Leader Denise Jeffery revealed details of the Royal invitation during a Facebook Live question and answer session after a resident asked her about the Rutland Mills.

Rutland Mills artist's impression

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I understand part of it is to open later in the autumn, perhaps before Christmas. It is looking absolutely fantastic. It will be an amazing facility that will bring major investment and people into our district. It is a flagship project.”

Coun Jeffery added: “When Rutland Mills was first mooted, King Charles came to visit. He wasn’t particularly interested in the Hepworth (gallery) as he doesn’t like new buildings. He was really interested in what we could do with Rutland Mills. I did wonder about approaching him. Now that he is King, he might not have the time, but he did say he would come back and visit us whenever it was finished.”

Mark Lynam, Wakefield Council’s corporate director for economic growth, then said: “We will write to him anyway.”

The Grade II-listed Rutland Mills will be home to Tileyard North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is billed by developers to become the UK’s largest creative community outside of London, bringing together people across the region working in industries such as music, film, TV and design.

The first stage of the development is expected to include 25 studios and a large events space.

When finished, the whole site is set to include education space, a hotel, restaurant, cafe and bar facilities.

Speaking about the project last year, Coun Jeffery said: “This exciting redevelopment marks the final stage of our waterfront regeneration. The multi-million pound investment of this historical complex will see the creation of a diverse and multi-functional cultural landmark.

Advertisement Hide Ad